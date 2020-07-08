All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 11 2020 at 4:44 PM

4640 Kingsley Drive

4640 Kingsley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4640 Kingsley Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Fairgrounds

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
** UNIT PENDING **

This home is located in South Broad Ripple off 46th & Kingsley and provides easy access to the Monon Trail, Broad Ripple Village and the Bus Stop. This property features lovely hardwood floors throughout the main level and a spacious kitchen. Nice room sizes, unfinished basement and an enclosed front porch. The third bedroom is located in the finished attic which features a walk-in closet and built-in shelves. **Garage in the backyard is more ideal for additional storage instead of parking a car in it.**

Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4640 Kingsley Drive have any available units?
4640 Kingsley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4640 Kingsley Drive have?
Some of 4640 Kingsley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4640 Kingsley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4640 Kingsley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4640 Kingsley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4640 Kingsley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4640 Kingsley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4640 Kingsley Drive offers parking.
Does 4640 Kingsley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4640 Kingsley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4640 Kingsley Drive have a pool?
No, 4640 Kingsley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4640 Kingsley Drive have accessible units?
No, 4640 Kingsley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4640 Kingsley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4640 Kingsley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

