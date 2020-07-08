4640 Kingsley Drive

Amenities
** UNIT PENDING **
This home is located in South Broad Ripple off 46th & Kingsley and provides easy access to the Monon Trail, Broad Ripple Village and the Bus Stop. This property features lovely hardwood floors throughout the main level and a spacious kitchen. Nice room sizes, unfinished basement and an enclosed front porch. The third bedroom is located in the finished attic which features a walk-in closet and built-in shelves. **Garage in the backyard is more ideal for additional storage instead of parking a car in it.**
Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp
Contact us to schedule a showing.