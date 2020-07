Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage air conditioning range refrigerator

Christian Park 3 Bed 1 Bath with garage

Property comes with a stove, fridge, and central air!

Tenants responsible for all utilities.

Pets welcome with a one-time non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet, 2 pet max.



