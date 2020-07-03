All apartments in Indianapolis
4516 Carrollton Avenue

4516 Carrollton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4516 Carrollton Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Meridian Kessler

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Completely New Remodeled Double. Looks great!!
3BR 1,5 Bath in great SOBRO Location. These won't last long. Each side has 1 car detached garage. Pets are accepted upon an approval basis. Great location and close to Butler or Downtown. Convenient to Monon Trail, and all the trendy SOBRO Eateries & Pubs. Great Rent price at $850/ Month

Call Johnathon at 317-210-3225

Not accepting section 8 at this time

Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $850, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4516 Carrollton Avenue have any available units?
4516 Carrollton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4516 Carrollton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4516 Carrollton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4516 Carrollton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4516 Carrollton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4516 Carrollton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4516 Carrollton Avenue offers parking.
Does 4516 Carrollton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4516 Carrollton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4516 Carrollton Avenue have a pool?
No, 4516 Carrollton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4516 Carrollton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4516 Carrollton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4516 Carrollton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4516 Carrollton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4516 Carrollton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4516 Carrollton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

