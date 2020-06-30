4516 Brookville Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

*Appliances will be installed!* Prequalify: no evictions or bankruptcies remaining on credit report, no felonies, must gross 3x base rent. Must move within 30 days. EMAIL conner@mypillario.com during off hours mentioning you pre-qualify for the fastest response.



Charming bungalow with bonus bedroom and half bath makes this Christian Park single family one of the most spacious around! Beautifully refinished hardwoods maintain its historical charm with appropriate updates make this everything you need to call home! Pleasant Run trail and Christian Park right around the corner! Massive fenced in yard!



