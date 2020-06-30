All apartments in Indianapolis
4516 Brookville Rd

4516 Brookville Road · No Longer Available
Location

4516 Brookville Road, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Southeast

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
*Appliances will be installed!* Prequalify: no evictions or bankruptcies remaining on credit report, no felonies, must gross 3x base rent. Must move within 30 days. EMAIL conner@mypillario.com during off hours mentioning you pre-qualify for the fastest response.

Charming bungalow with bonus bedroom and half bath makes this Christian Park single family one of the most spacious around! Beautifully refinished hardwoods maintain its historical charm with appropriate updates make this everything you need to call home! Pleasant Run trail and Christian Park right around the corner! Massive fenced in yard!

Schedule your showing today!

(RLNE5770223)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4516 Brookville Rd have any available units?
4516 Brookville Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4516 Brookville Rd have?
Some of 4516 Brookville Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4516 Brookville Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4516 Brookville Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4516 Brookville Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4516 Brookville Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4516 Brookville Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4516 Brookville Rd offers parking.
Does 4516 Brookville Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4516 Brookville Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4516 Brookville Rd have a pool?
No, 4516 Brookville Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4516 Brookville Rd have accessible units?
No, 4516 Brookville Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4516 Brookville Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4516 Brookville Rd has units with dishwashers.

