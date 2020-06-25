4468 Carrollton Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

You are going to love this rare FOUR bedroom Meridian-Kessler townhome! Completely renovated in 2019, this spacious unit features a beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances and stylish cabinets, 2 FULL bathrooms, washer/dryer, central HVAC and refinished original hardwoods throughout! Also features a welcoming front porch and large back yard with parking pad for 2 cars (also plenty of street parking!).



Conveniently located halfway between Broad Ripple and Downtown Indy and a short walk to the 46th/College Redline stop, Next Door Eatery, Root & Bone, Scarlet Lane Brewery and other exciting new developments at 46th and College!



Rent is $1,750/month with 1-month damage deposit on a 1-year lease.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities. $30 application fee per person.



Pet Policy: $50/month fee per pet. $200 non-refundable damage deposit.

Cats and small dogs only.