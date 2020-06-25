All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

4468 Carrollton Avenue

4468 Carrollton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4468 Carrollton Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Meridian Kessler

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
You are going to love this rare FOUR bedroom Meridian-Kessler townhome! Completely renovated in 2019, this spacious unit features a beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances and stylish cabinets, 2 FULL bathrooms, washer/dryer, central HVAC and refinished original hardwoods throughout! Also features a welcoming front porch and large back yard with parking pad for 2 cars (also plenty of street parking!).

Conveniently located halfway between Broad Ripple and Downtown Indy and a short walk to the 46th/College Redline stop, Next Door Eatery, Root & Bone, Scarlet Lane Brewery and other exciting new developments at 46th and College!

Rent is $1,750/month with 1-month damage deposit on a 1-year lease.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities. $30 application fee per person.

Pet Policy: $50/month fee per pet. $200 non-refundable damage deposit.
Cats and small dogs only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4468 Carrollton Avenue have any available units?
4468 Carrollton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4468 Carrollton Avenue have?
Some of 4468 Carrollton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4468 Carrollton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4468 Carrollton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4468 Carrollton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4468 Carrollton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4468 Carrollton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4468 Carrollton Avenue offers parking.
Does 4468 Carrollton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4468 Carrollton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4468 Carrollton Avenue have a pool?
No, 4468 Carrollton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4468 Carrollton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4468 Carrollton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4468 Carrollton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4468 Carrollton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
