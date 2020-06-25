4468 Carrollton Avenue

Amenities
You are going to love this rare FOUR bedroom Meridian-Kessler townhome! Completely renovated in 2019, this spacious unit features a beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances and stylish cabinets, 2 FULL bathrooms, washer/dryer, central HVAC and refinished original hardwoods throughout! Also features a welcoming front porch and large back yard with parking pad for 2 cars (also plenty of street parking!).
Conveniently located halfway between Broad Ripple and Downtown Indy and a short walk to the 46th/College Redline stop, Next Door Eatery, Root & Bone, Scarlet Lane Brewery and other exciting new developments at 46th and College!
Rent is $1,750/month with 1-month damage deposit on a 1-year lease.
Tenants are responsible for all utilities. $30 application fee per person.
Pet Policy: $50/month fee per pet. $200 non-refundable damage deposit.
Cats and small dogs only.