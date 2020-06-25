4466 Carrollton Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Be the FIRST to rent this completely renovated 4BR Meridian-Kessler townhome! Renovations will be completed on both sides of this double in time for a 5/1 move-in.



This spacious townhome features a brand new kitchen with stainless steel kitchen appliances and stylish cabinets, 2 brand new FULL bathrooms, washer/dryer, central HVAC, new light fixtures and refinished original hardwoods throughout! Enjoy your beautiful front porch and large back yard with a parking pad with spaces for 2 cars per-side (also plenty of street parking!).



Convenient location halfway between Broad Ripple and Downtown Indy and walking distance to Next Door Eatery, Scarlet Lane Brewery and other exciting new developments at 46th and College!



Rent is $1,750/month with 1-month damage deposit on a 1-year lease. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. $20 application fee.



Pet Policy: $50/month fee per pet. $200 non-refundable damage deposit. Cats and small dogs only.