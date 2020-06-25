All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated April 23 2019 at 4:03 PM

4466 Carrollton Avenue

4466 Carrollton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4466 Carrollton Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Meridian Kessler

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Be the FIRST to rent this completely renovated 4BR Meridian-Kessler townhome! Renovations will be completed on both sides of this double in time for a 5/1 move-in.

This spacious townhome features a brand new kitchen with stainless steel kitchen appliances and stylish cabinets, 2 brand new FULL bathrooms, washer/dryer, central HVAC, new light fixtures and refinished original hardwoods throughout! Enjoy your beautiful front porch and large back yard with a parking pad with spaces for 2 cars per-side (also plenty of street parking!).

Convenient location halfway between Broad Ripple and Downtown Indy and walking distance to Next Door Eatery, Scarlet Lane Brewery and other exciting new developments at 46th and College!

Rent is $1,750/month with 1-month damage deposit on a 1-year lease. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. $20 application fee.

Pet Policy: $50/month fee per pet. $200 non-refundable damage deposit. Cats and small dogs only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4466 Carrollton Avenue have any available units?
4466 Carrollton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4466 Carrollton Avenue have?
Some of 4466 Carrollton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4466 Carrollton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4466 Carrollton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4466 Carrollton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4466 Carrollton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4466 Carrollton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4466 Carrollton Avenue offers parking.
Does 4466 Carrollton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4466 Carrollton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4466 Carrollton Avenue have a pool?
No, 4466 Carrollton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4466 Carrollton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4466 Carrollton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4466 Carrollton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4466 Carrollton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
