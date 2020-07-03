4421 Kingsley Drive

Amenities

This is the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home that you have been looking for! Conveniently located 10 minutes from downtown, blocks from Broad Ripple and the scenic Meridian-Kessler. Enjoy hosting in the OPEN CONCEPT living and large living spaces. Enjoy a good cookout? Great! Then you will love the huge deck and yard space.



Please Note: Tenant must pay all utilities. Renters insurance required. No smoking allowed on the property. Pets allowed with additional fees and restrictions.



Application - $50/Adult Applicant:

https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=2175074308



To view the home, use the Rently.com link below to schedule a self-guided tour.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1147596?source=marketing



Please check our website for info on fees, deposits, the application process and for more about the home, www.ethositypm.com



Call Ethosity Property Management for details - 888.212.3764, option 2



