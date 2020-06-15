All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4420 Santa Fe Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4420 Santa Fe Court
Last updated May 8 2019 at 2:06 AM

4420 Santa Fe Court

4420 Santa Fe Court · (888) 659-9596 ext. 797241
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Mars Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4420 Santa Fe Court, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Mars Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 1 bath, 1,260 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful hardwood floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4420 Santa Fe Court have any available units?
4420 Santa Fe Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4420 Santa Fe Court have?
Some of 4420 Santa Fe Court's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4420 Santa Fe Court currently offering any rent specials?
4420 Santa Fe Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4420 Santa Fe Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4420 Santa Fe Court is pet friendly.
Does 4420 Santa Fe Court offer parking?
Yes, 4420 Santa Fe Court does offer parking.
Does 4420 Santa Fe Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4420 Santa Fe Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4420 Santa Fe Court have a pool?
No, 4420 Santa Fe Court does not have a pool.
Does 4420 Santa Fe Court have accessible units?
No, 4420 Santa Fe Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4420 Santa Fe Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4420 Santa Fe Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4420 Santa Fe Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ivy Knoll Apartments
5707 Ivy Knoll Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
College Courts of Nora
9301 Yale Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Martinique Terrace
6789 S East St
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Barrington Estates
8717 Old Town West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The View at 79th Apartments
2000 W 79th St
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Turnverein
902 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Stonegate Apartments
1226 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46202

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity