Last updated March 9 2020 at 9:50 PM

4416 North Lesley Avenue

4416 Lesley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4416 Lesley Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

Located on the Northeast side between Emerson and Sherman just south of 46th St this home is a short drive to Broad Ripple, Glendale shops, I-465, schools and much more! Home has fresh paint throughout, cute kitchen and a formal dining room. Nice unfinished basement great for storage. Available Now! Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4416 North Lesley Avenue have any available units?
4416 North Lesley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4416 North Lesley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4416 North Lesley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4416 North Lesley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4416 North Lesley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4416 North Lesley Avenue offer parking?
No, 4416 North Lesley Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4416 North Lesley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4416 North Lesley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4416 North Lesley Avenue have a pool?
No, 4416 North Lesley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4416 North Lesley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4416 North Lesley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4416 North Lesley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4416 North Lesley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4416 North Lesley Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4416 North Lesley Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
