/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4412 Wild Turkey Dr
4412 Wild Turkey Dr

Location

4412 Wild Turkey Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Southeast Warren

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Rent This Brand New 4 BR 2.5 Bath Home in Franklin Twp Schools! - A rare opportunity to rent this brand new 4 BR, 2.5 bath home. Now available this two story home features nearly 2300 sq/ft of living space. The eat- Kitchen comes complete with brand new Stainless Whirlpool Appliances, white cabinetry and solid surface counter tops. The open floor plan to the Living Rm makes this home great for entertaining. Lots of windows help to keep this home light & bright! The main level also features and office and formal Dining Rm. The 2nd level features 4 good sized bedrooms including a large Master Suite with double walk-in closets and full bath. The 2nd level laundry makes it convenient for putting away clothes. All this plus a 2 car garage, covered porch, smart lock entry, storage space and the smell of new are included. Hunters Crossing is a brand new Community with lots of amenities such as a pool, clubhouse, walking trails and more. Check out Hunters Crossing Website for more info and call us today 317-272-RENT for a private showing. https://www.lennar.com/new-homes/indiana/indianapolis/indianapolis/hunters-crossing

**Good credit, clean back ground and income requirements do apply**
**Above information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed**

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4904277)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4412 Wild Turkey Dr have any available units?
4412 Wild Turkey Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4412 Wild Turkey Dr have?
Some of 4412 Wild Turkey Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4412 Wild Turkey Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4412 Wild Turkey Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4412 Wild Turkey Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4412 Wild Turkey Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4412 Wild Turkey Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4412 Wild Turkey Dr offers parking.
Does 4412 Wild Turkey Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4412 Wild Turkey Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4412 Wild Turkey Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4412 Wild Turkey Dr has a pool.
Does 4412 Wild Turkey Dr have accessible units?
No, 4412 Wild Turkey Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4412 Wild Turkey Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4412 Wild Turkey Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
