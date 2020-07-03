All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 26 2020 at 3:09 AM

439 South Oxford Street

439 South Oxford Street · No Longer Available
Location

439 South Oxford Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Southeast

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully renovated duplex in the PERFECT location! Right by the incoming Justice Center and a straight shot to downtown (just 10 minutes to Monument Circle!), 5 minutes to Fountain Square, Irvington, and Christian Park - you'll be right in the middle of all the action and green space!

AC window units provided along with spacious eat-in kitchen and laundry! Privately fenced yard and off-street parking spot!

Tenant pays all utilities. No smoking inside the property. Pre-qualify: No evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x rent. Preference for immediate occupancy. Text Dan at 815-622-5383 or email Dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 439 South Oxford Street have any available units?
439 South Oxford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 439 South Oxford Street currently offering any rent specials?
439 South Oxford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 439 South Oxford Street pet-friendly?
No, 439 South Oxford Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 439 South Oxford Street offer parking?
Yes, 439 South Oxford Street offers parking.
Does 439 South Oxford Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 439 South Oxford Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 439 South Oxford Street have a pool?
No, 439 South Oxford Street does not have a pool.
Does 439 South Oxford Street have accessible units?
No, 439 South Oxford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 439 South Oxford Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 439 South Oxford Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 439 South Oxford Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 439 South Oxford Street has units with air conditioning.

How much should you be paying for rent?

