439 South Oxford Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautifully renovated duplex in the PERFECT location! Right by the incoming Justice Center and a straight shot to downtown (just 10 minutes to Monument Circle!), 5 minutes to Fountain Square, Irvington, and Christian Park - you'll be right in the middle of all the action and green space!



AC window units provided along with spacious eat-in kitchen and laundry! Privately fenced yard and off-street parking spot!



Tenant pays all utilities. No smoking inside the property. Pre-qualify: No evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x rent. Preference for immediate occupancy. Text Dan at 815-622-5383 or email Dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing!