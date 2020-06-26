4366 Sawyer Avenue

Amenities

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.



This 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home will leave you speechless once you walk through the front door! The outside is cute...but the inside is spectacular! It has a cozy with the living space that greets you when you enter the home. It has with hardwood flooring thoughout. Leads into the dinning room. Flows into open kitchen with eat in dining area. IT has plenty of natural light and storage throughout home. Master bedroom come with it's own bathroom. It also has a fenced in backyard!! DON'T DELAY!!! THIS IS A NEW LISTING AND WILL NOT LAST LONG!!! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.



Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.



To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com



Not currently accepting Section 8



Online applications:

1) Find address for which you are applying

2) Click Apply Now

3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.