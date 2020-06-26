All apartments in Indianapolis
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4366 Sawyer Avenue
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

4366 Sawyer Avenue

4366 Sawyer Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4366 Sawyer Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home will leave you speechless once you walk through the front door! The outside is cute...but the inside is spectacular! It has a cozy with the living space that greets you when you enter the home. It has with hardwood flooring thoughout. Leads into the dinning room. Flows into open kitchen with eat in dining area. IT has plenty of natural light and storage throughout home. Master bedroom come with it's own bathroom. It also has a fenced in backyard!! DON'T DELAY!!! THIS IS A NEW LISTING AND WILL NOT LAST LONG!!! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.

To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4366 Sawyer Avenue have any available units?
4366 Sawyer Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4366 Sawyer Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4366 Sawyer Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4366 Sawyer Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4366 Sawyer Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4366 Sawyer Avenue offer parking?
No, 4366 Sawyer Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4366 Sawyer Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4366 Sawyer Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4366 Sawyer Avenue have a pool?
No, 4366 Sawyer Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4366 Sawyer Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4366 Sawyer Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4366 Sawyer Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4366 Sawyer Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4366 Sawyer Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4366 Sawyer Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
