4347 Winthrop Ave

Amenities

garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

SOUTH BROAD RIPPLE 2BR W/BASEMENT FULLY REMODELED! Wow! Every update you can imagine in a HOT area! Awesome open floorplan right on the Monon Trail!

Includes large unfinished basement and detached garage. NEW EVERYTHING - floors, white shaker cabinets with soft close doors, quartz counters, tile backsplash, double sinks in bathroom, exterior and interior paint, New A/C, Furnace and ductwork! New water heater! New roof! New garage door! New plumbing! Newer electrical. New fence in backyard. Professionally Managed. *Furnishings not included. *2 year lease required.