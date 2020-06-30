All apartments in Indianapolis
4347 Winthrop Ave
Last updated February 15 2020

4347 Winthrop Ave

4347 Winthrop Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4347 Winthrop Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Meridian Kessler

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SOUTH BROAD RIPPLE 2BR W/BASEMENT FULLY REMODELED! Wow! Every update you can imagine in a HOT area! Awesome open floorplan right on the Monon Trail!
Includes large unfinished basement and detached garage. NEW EVERYTHING - floors, white shaker cabinets with soft close doors, quartz counters, tile backsplash, double sinks in bathroom, exterior and interior paint, New A/C, Furnace and ductwork! New water heater! New roof! New garage door! New plumbing! Newer electrical. New fence in backyard. Professionally Managed. *Furnishings not included. *2 year lease required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4347 Winthrop Ave have any available units?
4347 Winthrop Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4347 Winthrop Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4347 Winthrop Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4347 Winthrop Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4347 Winthrop Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4347 Winthrop Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4347 Winthrop Ave offers parking.
Does 4347 Winthrop Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4347 Winthrop Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4347 Winthrop Ave have a pool?
No, 4347 Winthrop Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4347 Winthrop Ave have accessible units?
No, 4347 Winthrop Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4347 Winthrop Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4347 Winthrop Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4347 Winthrop Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4347 Winthrop Ave has units with air conditioning.

