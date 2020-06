Amenities

w/d hookup garage

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities garage

This home is located in Lawrence Township off 46th and Pendleton Pike and provides easy access to 465, grocery stores and restaurants. This home features a large living room, spacious eat-in kitchen with tile flooring, 1.5 baths, large backyard, laundry hook-ups and a 1-car attached garage. Available Now!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.