Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

Quiet rental in Lawrence - This 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath rental home in Lawrence is a must see. The home sits on a quiet street, yet is close to just about everything. Lots of natural light, hardwood floors, full basement, and a large yard.



Tenant responsible for all utilities and cutting grass.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2625751)