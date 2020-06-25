All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4248 Carrollton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4248 Carrollton Avenue
Last updated April 27 2019 at 5:43 AM

4248 Carrollton Avenue

4248 Carrollton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Meridian Kessler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4248 Carrollton Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Meridian Kessler

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Spacious 3 bedroom 1-1/2 bath home in Meridian Kessler. In 2018 the home was painted inside and out, had new carpet installed in the bedrooms, new vinyl plank flooring in kitchen and tile flooring in the bathroom. Kitchen has granite countertops. Hardwood flooring in living and dining rooms. Basement includes washer dryer hookups. Covered front porch with main entrance and stylish French doors. Fenced-in backyard with storage shed. Just a few blocks from the Monon Trail, Indianapolis Public Library, Nextdoor Restaurant and Scarlet Lane Brewing. Available June 1st. Sorry, no dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4248 Carrollton Avenue have any available units?
4248 Carrollton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4248 Carrollton Avenue have?
Some of 4248 Carrollton Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4248 Carrollton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4248 Carrollton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4248 Carrollton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4248 Carrollton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4248 Carrollton Avenue offer parking?
No, 4248 Carrollton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4248 Carrollton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4248 Carrollton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4248 Carrollton Avenue have a pool?
No, 4248 Carrollton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4248 Carrollton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4248 Carrollton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4248 Carrollton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4248 Carrollton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

College Courts of Nora
9301 Yale Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Dogwood Glen Apartments
2390 Woodglen Drive
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Heathmoore Apartments
5984 Heathmoore Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Veridian Castleton
7629 Ivywood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Cosmopolitan on the Canal
310 W Michigan St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Janus Lofts
255 S McCrea St
Indianapolis, IN 46225
Stone Ridge Apartments & Townhomes at the Ridge
7111 Vedder Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46241

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College