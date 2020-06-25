4248 Carrollton Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

Spacious 3 bedroom 1-1/2 bath home in Meridian Kessler. In 2018 the home was painted inside and out, had new carpet installed in the bedrooms, new vinyl plank flooring in kitchen and tile flooring in the bathroom. Kitchen has granite countertops. Hardwood flooring in living and dining rooms. Basement includes washer dryer hookups. Covered front porch with main entrance and stylish French doors. Fenced-in backyard with storage shed. Just a few blocks from the Monon Trail, Indianapolis Public Library, Nextdoor Restaurant and Scarlet Lane Brewing. Available June 1st. Sorry, no dogs.