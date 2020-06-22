All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

424 North Beville Avenue

424 North Beville Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

424 North Beville Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Two Story Duplex - Available Now! Home has been professionally painted throughout the whole house. Large living room flows freely into dinning area. Open concept kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. All new kitchen appliances when tenant is placed. All bedrooms upstairs with amble closet space. Home is just minutes away from I-70 and Beville Park. Pet Friendly! Call Holly to set up a showing. 317-610-0600.

Rental Terms: Rent: $675, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $675, Available 10/17/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 424 North Beville Avenue have any available units?
424 North Beville Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 424 North Beville Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
424 North Beville Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 North Beville Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 424 North Beville Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 424 North Beville Avenue offer parking?
No, 424 North Beville Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 424 North Beville Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 424 North Beville Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 North Beville Avenue have a pool?
No, 424 North Beville Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 424 North Beville Avenue have accessible units?
No, 424 North Beville Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 424 North Beville Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 424 North Beville Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 424 North Beville Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 424 North Beville Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
