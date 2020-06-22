424 North Beville Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Two Story Duplex - Available Now! Home has been professionally painted throughout the whole house. Large living room flows freely into dinning area. Open concept kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. All new kitchen appliances when tenant is placed. All bedrooms upstairs with amble closet space. Home is just minutes away from I-70 and Beville Park. Pet Friendly! Call Holly to set up a showing. 317-610-0600.



Rental Terms: Rent: $675, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $675, Available 10/17/18



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.