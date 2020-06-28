Rent Calculator
Home
Indianapolis, IN
4238 Sunshine Avenue
4238 Sunshine Avenue
4238 Sunshine Avenue
Location
4238 Sunshine Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46228
Snacks - Guion Creek
Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Well maintained home in conveniently located, quiet neighborhood. Large wooded back yard is like having your own park! Open floor plan is perfect for entertaining. This is your oasis in the city.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4238 Sunshine Avenue have any available units?
4238 Sunshine Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 4238 Sunshine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4238 Sunshine Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4238 Sunshine Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4238 Sunshine Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 4238 Sunshine Avenue offer parking?
No, 4238 Sunshine Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4238 Sunshine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4238 Sunshine Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4238 Sunshine Avenue have a pool?
No, 4238 Sunshine Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4238 Sunshine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4238 Sunshine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4238 Sunshine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4238 Sunshine Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4238 Sunshine Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4238 Sunshine Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
