4208 Rookwood Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Large, open first floor unit in a beautiful Butler-Tarkington duplex! Just a few blocks from Butler University. 2 bedroom, 1 bath with all of the building's original charm intact. Hardwood floors, high ceilings, and tons of natural light! One of the bedrooms also has an additional large room attached, which could be used as an office or private living space. Street parking in front and driveway parking in rear. Lots of open yard space on either side of the building. Available immediately!