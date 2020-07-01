All apartments in Indianapolis
Location

4208 Rookwood Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Butler - Tarkington

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Large, open first floor unit in a beautiful Butler-Tarkington duplex! Just a few blocks from Butler University. 2 bedroom, 1 bath with all of the building's original charm intact. Hardwood floors, high ceilings, and tons of natural light! One of the bedrooms also has an additional large room attached, which could be used as an office or private living space. Street parking in front and driveway parking in rear. Lots of open yard space on either side of the building. Available immediately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

