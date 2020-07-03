All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 420 East 28th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
420 East 28th Street
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:06 AM

420 East 28th Street

420 East 28th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

420 East 28th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Mapleton - Fall Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
ATTENTION all tenants! Move into this remarkable home by Thanksgiving and pay the reduced lease price of $1,000 a month!

Lovely home in the up and coming Mapleton-Fall Creek neighborhood for lease. Entire home has been completely rehabbed. New Flooring, Ceiling Fans, alarm installation, washer/dryer hookups. Brand new stainless steel appliances and HVAC. Large light filled family room that opens to nice size backyard. Conveniently located to Bus lines and Bike trails. Be the first tenant to experience this great property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 East 28th Street have any available units?
420 East 28th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 East 28th Street have?
Some of 420 East 28th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 East 28th Street currently offering any rent specials?
420 East 28th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 East 28th Street pet-friendly?
No, 420 East 28th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 420 East 28th Street offer parking?
No, 420 East 28th Street does not offer parking.
Does 420 East 28th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 East 28th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 East 28th Street have a pool?
No, 420 East 28th Street does not have a pool.
Does 420 East 28th Street have accessible units?
No, 420 East 28th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 420 East 28th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 East 28th Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Willow
1844 Pemberton Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Slate Run
9555 International Circle
Indianapolis, IN 46268
The Vue Luxury Apartments
718 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Kingston Square Apartments
7171 Twin Oaks Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Fountainhead Apartments
8101 Laguna Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Glen Ridge Manor
4737 E 19th St
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Teal Run
2302 Windsong Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College