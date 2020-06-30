All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 1 2020 at 1:24 PM

4132 Luxembourg Circle East

4132 Luxembourg Circle East · No Longer Available
Location

4132 Luxembourg Circle East, Indianapolis, IN 46228
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details! Welcome home to this lovely 3 Bedroom 1 and a half bathroom home in Indianapolis, IN. Featuring newer flooring throughout, and a large fenced in back yard you wont want to let this one slip by! Apply today!

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4132 Luxembourg Circle East have any available units?
4132 Luxembourg Circle East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4132 Luxembourg Circle East currently offering any rent specials?
4132 Luxembourg Circle East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4132 Luxembourg Circle East pet-friendly?
Yes, 4132 Luxembourg Circle East is pet friendly.
Does 4132 Luxembourg Circle East offer parking?
No, 4132 Luxembourg Circle East does not offer parking.
Does 4132 Luxembourg Circle East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4132 Luxembourg Circle East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4132 Luxembourg Circle East have a pool?
No, 4132 Luxembourg Circle East does not have a pool.
Does 4132 Luxembourg Circle East have accessible units?
No, 4132 Luxembourg Circle East does not have accessible units.
Does 4132 Luxembourg Circle East have units with dishwashers?
No, 4132 Luxembourg Circle East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4132 Luxembourg Circle East have units with air conditioning?
No, 4132 Luxembourg Circle East does not have units with air conditioning.

