Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

413 Bagley Lane

413 Bagley Lane · No Longer Available
Location

413 Bagley Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46231
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,440 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full securi

(RLNE5677514)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 Bagley Lane have any available units?
413 Bagley Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 413 Bagley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
413 Bagley Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 Bagley Lane pet-friendly?
No, 413 Bagley Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 413 Bagley Lane offer parking?
No, 413 Bagley Lane does not offer parking.
Does 413 Bagley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 Bagley Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 Bagley Lane have a pool?
Yes, 413 Bagley Lane has a pool.
Does 413 Bagley Lane have accessible units?
No, 413 Bagley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 413 Bagley Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 413 Bagley Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 413 Bagley Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 413 Bagley Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

