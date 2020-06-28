All apartments in Indianapolis
4116 E. Washington Street
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

4116 E. Washington Street

4116 E Washington St · No Longer Available
Location

4116 E Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***Half Off 1st Month Rent***ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED 4116 E. Washington st. / 3 bed 2 bath triplex in Irvington - 1/2 Off 1st Month Rent! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED
3BR 2 Bath home for rent in Irvington. These won't last long. Each unit has been completely remodeled. Pets are accepted upon an approval basis. Great location and close to Downtown. Convenient to Irvington shops and all the trendy Irvington Eateries & Pubs. Great Rent price at $750.00 per month with a matching deposit of $750.00.

If interested in more information please call or text Mike @ 317.210.0018.

(RLNE5407027)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4116 E. Washington Street have any available units?
4116 E. Washington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4116 E. Washington Street currently offering any rent specials?
4116 E. Washington Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4116 E. Washington Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4116 E. Washington Street is pet friendly.
Does 4116 E. Washington Street offer parking?
No, 4116 E. Washington Street does not offer parking.
Does 4116 E. Washington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4116 E. Washington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4116 E. Washington Street have a pool?
No, 4116 E. Washington Street does not have a pool.
Does 4116 E. Washington Street have accessible units?
No, 4116 E. Washington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4116 E. Washington Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4116 E. Washington Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4116 E. Washington Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4116 E. Washington Street does not have units with air conditioning.
