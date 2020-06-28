4116 E. Washington Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***Half Off 1st Month Rent***ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED 4116 E. Washington st. / 3 bed 2 bath triplex in Irvington - 1/2 Off 1st Month Rent! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED

3BR 2 Bath home for rent in Irvington. These won't last long. Each unit has been completely remodeled. Pets are accepted upon an approval basis. Great location and close to Downtown. Convenient to Irvington shops and all the trendy Irvington Eateries & Pubs. Great Rent price at $750.00 per month with a matching deposit of $750.00.



If interested in more information please call or text Mike @ 317.210.0018.



