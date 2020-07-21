All apartments in Indianapolis
4113 North Cornelius Avenue

4113 Cornelius Ave
Location

4113 Cornelius Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Butler - Tarkington

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Must see! Check out this beautiful, bungalow home! With 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, and an attached garage you will be proud to call this home. This property has refinished hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and a new kitchen and bathroom! There is a deck off of the kitchen overlooking the private backyard, and a walkout deck from the upstairs bedroom. You are in walking distance to Butler University. Don't pass up the opportunity to make this wonderful, updated home yours! The kitchen appliances will be placed at the time of the rental with stainless steel, kitchen appliances!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4113 North Cornelius Avenue have any available units?
4113 North Cornelius Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4113 North Cornelius Avenue have?
Some of 4113 North Cornelius Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4113 North Cornelius Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4113 North Cornelius Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4113 North Cornelius Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4113 North Cornelius Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4113 North Cornelius Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4113 North Cornelius Avenue offers parking.
Does 4113 North Cornelius Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4113 North Cornelius Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4113 North Cornelius Avenue have a pool?
No, 4113 North Cornelius Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4113 North Cornelius Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4113 North Cornelius Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4113 North Cornelius Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4113 North Cornelius Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
