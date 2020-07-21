4113 North Cornelius Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Must see! Check out this beautiful, bungalow home! With 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, and an attached garage you will be proud to call this home. This property has refinished hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and a new kitchen and bathroom! There is a deck off of the kitchen overlooking the private backyard, and a walkout deck from the upstairs bedroom. You are in walking distance to Butler University. Don't pass up the opportunity to make this wonderful, updated home yours! The kitchen appliances will be placed at the time of the rental with stainless steel, kitchen appliances!