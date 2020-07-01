All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 31 2020 at 6:38 PM

411 Iowa Street

411 Iowa Street · No Longer Available
Location

411 Iowa Street, Indianapolis, IN 46225
Near Southside

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Completely renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex near all the good times in Fountain Square and minutes from downtown. Brand new kitchen, stainless appliances, gas stove, and beautiful granite countertops. New flooring throughout. Larger master bedroom. Sweet bathroom with new fixtures and tile surround. New roof, A/C and furnace. Each unit has it's own fenced backyard and space to park in the back. Grill and chill under the covered porch too!

Pets will be considered with an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $40/month (per pet). No smoking.

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $800, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 Iowa Street have any available units?
411 Iowa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 411 Iowa Street have?
Some of 411 Iowa Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 Iowa Street currently offering any rent specials?
411 Iowa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 Iowa Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 411 Iowa Street is pet friendly.
Does 411 Iowa Street offer parking?
No, 411 Iowa Street does not offer parking.
Does 411 Iowa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 Iowa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 Iowa Street have a pool?
No, 411 Iowa Street does not have a pool.
Does 411 Iowa Street have accessible units?
No, 411 Iowa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 411 Iowa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 411 Iowa Street does not have units with dishwashers.

