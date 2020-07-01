411 Iowa Street

Amenities

Completely renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex near all the good times in Fountain Square and minutes from downtown. Brand new kitchen, stainless appliances, gas stove, and beautiful granite countertops. New flooring throughout. Larger master bedroom. Sweet bathroom with new fixtures and tile surround. New roof, A/C and furnace. Each unit has it's own fenced backyard and space to park in the back. Grill and chill under the covered porch too!



Pets will be considered with an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $40/month (per pet). No smoking.



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $800, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.