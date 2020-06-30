All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 41 Rosemere Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
41 Rosemere Ave
Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:51 AM

41 Rosemere Ave

41 Rosemere Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

41 Rosemere Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46229
Southeast Warren

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
e-payments
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
e-payments
Recently remodeled 3 Bed / 1 Bath Home for Rent with Basement in Warren Twnshp - Recently remodeled 3 Bed / 1 Bath Home for Rent with Basement in Warren Twnshp. This Beautiful Home has about 1740 Sq Ft . Highlights and Featured Amenities include Stove/Oven, Refrigerator/Freezer, Microwave, Central Air Conditioning, and Much More! This home is Located on the East Side close to Washington Square Mall and near intersection of Washington and Post Rd. Easy Access to Broad Ripple, Downtown, I-70, and more. This is a Must See!

Professionally Managed by
Real Property Management Indianapolis Metro

Call today for a private showing: 317-484-8444 Ext 1 for Leasing
or Visit http://www.rently.com to see how to tour the property at your convenience.

Find more details, video walk through, and our other current listings at http://www.rpmindymetro.com/houses-for-rent

This home does not accept section 8

Get Pre-Approved Today!
http://www.rpmindymetro.com/tenant-pre-approval

Real Property Management Indianapolis Metro
2222 Cunningham Rd, Suite 2
Indianapolis, IN 46224
www.rpmindymetro.com
Office: (317) 484-8444

Indianapolis leader in residential property management. Tenants can apply to rent online, pay rent online, and even take a video tour of our available rental homes online!

Call (317) 484-8444 or visit www.rpmindymetro.com for more information on this rental home or choose from many more rentals, town-homes, single family homes and apartments available!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5163328)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 Rosemere Ave have any available units?
41 Rosemere Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 41 Rosemere Ave have?
Some of 41 Rosemere Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 Rosemere Ave currently offering any rent specials?
41 Rosemere Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Rosemere Ave pet-friendly?
No, 41 Rosemere Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 41 Rosemere Ave offer parking?
No, 41 Rosemere Ave does not offer parking.
Does 41 Rosemere Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 Rosemere Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Rosemere Ave have a pool?
No, 41 Rosemere Ave does not have a pool.
Does 41 Rosemere Ave have accessible units?
No, 41 Rosemere Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 41 Rosemere Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 41 Rosemere Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summerwood on Towne Line
2520 Summer Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Center Point Apartment Homes
6710 Hollow Run Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Pangea Meadows
5505 Scarlet Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Pangea Vistas
1366 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Connect
8002 Harcourt Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Emerson Place
2110 Emerson Knoll Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Buckingham Balmoral
3055 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Brockton Apartments
5778 Brockton Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College