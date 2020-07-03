407 N Gray St

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

Available 10/21/19 Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom - Property Id: 139658



Come see the beautiful finishing touches happening right now!



This newly remodeled property is perfect for everyone. All floors have been updated, new windows, flooring, kitchen, bathroom, loft, even the beautiful ceilings have been raised. This downtown beauty has the largest two car garage in the area with a brand new garage door . Come take a look!

