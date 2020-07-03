All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 407 N Gray St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
407 N Gray St
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:14 AM

407 N Gray St

407 North Gray Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

407 North Gray Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 10/21/19 Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom - Property Id: 139658

Come see the beautiful finishing touches happening right now!

This newly remodeled property is perfect for everyone. All floors have been updated, new windows, flooring, kitchen, bathroom, loft, even the beautiful ceilings have been raised. This downtown beauty has the largest two car garage in the area with a brand new garage door . Come take a look!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/139658p
Property Id 139658

(RLNE5189144)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 N Gray St have any available units?
407 N Gray St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 407 N Gray St currently offering any rent specials?
407 N Gray St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 N Gray St pet-friendly?
Yes, 407 N Gray St is pet friendly.
Does 407 N Gray St offer parking?
Yes, 407 N Gray St offers parking.
Does 407 N Gray St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 N Gray St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 N Gray St have a pool?
No, 407 N Gray St does not have a pool.
Does 407 N Gray St have accessible units?
No, 407 N Gray St does not have accessible units.
Does 407 N Gray St have units with dishwashers?
No, 407 N Gray St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 407 N Gray St have units with air conditioning?
No, 407 N Gray St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Find a Sublet
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashford Georgetown
5810 Sebring Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Veridian Castleton
7629 Ivywood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Brookwood Apartments
5301 S Turtle Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Pangea Fields
3215 N Alton Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
747 Apartments
747 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Seasons of Carmel
9815 Seasons West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46280
Carriage House West
1301 N Whitcomb Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College