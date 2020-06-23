All apartments in Indianapolis
407 N. Gladstone Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

407 N. Gladstone Ave

407 North Gladstone Avenue · No Longer Available
Indianapolis
Near Eastside
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

407 North Gladstone Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom, 2 bath home!! - This newly updated and freshly painted home has room has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms!
The living room is spacious, the kitchen is open to the living area and is light and bright.
This home has an enclosed front and back yard, perfect for pets or family gatherings!!

WE LOVE PETS! We have no breed or size restriction

We work with both cash as well as section 8 tenants. Bring your income verification with you, as well as any section 8 documentation you may need filled out

Please remember to bring the following items to your showing so we may quickly process your application
- 30.00 for application fee
- Your Drivers License or State ID
- Check Stubs or proof of Employment
- Section 8 or assistance Paperwork if required.

Visit our website, metrodetroitrentals.com for all available properties
Call or Text 248-243-6648 or 313-887-0245

(RLNE3112773)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 N. Gladstone Ave have any available units?
407 N. Gladstone Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 407 N. Gladstone Ave currently offering any rent specials?
407 N. Gladstone Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 N. Gladstone Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 407 N. Gladstone Ave is pet friendly.
Does 407 N. Gladstone Ave offer parking?
No, 407 N. Gladstone Ave does not offer parking.
Does 407 N. Gladstone Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 N. Gladstone Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 N. Gladstone Ave have a pool?
No, 407 N. Gladstone Ave does not have a pool.
Does 407 N. Gladstone Ave have accessible units?
No, 407 N. Gladstone Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 407 N. Gladstone Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 407 N. Gladstone Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 407 N. Gladstone Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 407 N. Gladstone Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
