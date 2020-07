Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage air conditioning extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/00bbd60042 ---- This home includes solid surface flooring throughout, an additional 1/2 bath, ample interior closet space, large kitchen and living room. As well as a fully fenced lot, attached garage and oversized shed for additional storage. This is sure to be a favorite. Schedule a showing to see it today! Pets Allowed Washer/Dryer Connection