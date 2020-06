Amenities

Adorable 1118 sq ft, 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home. This home has been updated and boasts a modern feel that you will absolutely Love!! This home features a large eat-in kitchen with a separate dining room. Large walk-in master closet. Bonus unheated storage area located in the back of the home with 275 sq ft of storage space. The fridge will be placed at the time of rental.