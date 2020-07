Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This fabulous fully rehabbed Emerson Heights rental on the 400 block of N. Riley will be available next week! Three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, fully fenced yard with a big deck, sweet front porch and a one-car garage to stow your ride! The big, bright kitchen will inspire your inner chef and that back deck will be PERFECT for entertaining and grilling out this summer! Master bedroom has an en suite bathroom!