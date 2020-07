Amenities

garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Newly renovated, Move in ready 4 bedroom 2 bath home with garage. Large kitchen, living room for entertaining, and fenced in backyard for entertaining. Huge loft bedrooms. Almost 2000 square feet for everyone to enjoy. To schedule a showing for this beautiful home call or text 317-794-2064



Tenant is responsible for all utilities