4034 STEELEWATER Way

***2nd Full Month Rent Free with 15 Month Lease***

***Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. Your dream home awaits!*** Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full bath home located in Lawrence Township! The home features wonderful carpet, flooring, and neutral paint. Kitchen has gorgeous granite counters, ample cabinets for storage, and all kitchen appliances are provided. Home also offers a spacious living room with vaulted ceilings, three good sized bedrooms, and the master has its own en suite bathroom. Backyard has a full privacy fence. Don't miss out on this spectacular home!