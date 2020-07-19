All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4034 STEELEWATER Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4034 STEELEWATER Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4034 STEELEWATER Way

4034 Steelewater Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4034 Steelewater Way, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
***2nd Full Month Rent Free with 15 Month Lease***
***Now offering waived application fees for a limited time!  Enter promo code DREAMHOME. Your dream home awaits!*** Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full bath home located in Lawrence Township!  The home features wonderful carpet, flooring, and neutral paint.  Kitchen has gorgeous granite counters, ample cabinets for storage, and all kitchen appliances are provided. Home also offers a spacious living room with vaulted ceilings, three good sized bedrooms, and the master has its own en suite bathroom.  Backyard has a full privacy fence.  Don't miss out on this spectacular home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4034 STEELEWATER Way have any available units?
4034 STEELEWATER Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4034 STEELEWATER Way have?
Some of 4034 STEELEWATER Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4034 STEELEWATER Way currently offering any rent specials?
4034 STEELEWATER Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4034 STEELEWATER Way pet-friendly?
No, 4034 STEELEWATER Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4034 STEELEWATER Way offer parking?
No, 4034 STEELEWATER Way does not offer parking.
Does 4034 STEELEWATER Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4034 STEELEWATER Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4034 STEELEWATER Way have a pool?
No, 4034 STEELEWATER Way does not have a pool.
Does 4034 STEELEWATER Way have accessible units?
No, 4034 STEELEWATER Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4034 STEELEWATER Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4034 STEELEWATER Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Martinique Terrace
6789 S East St
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Pinnex
931 Fletcher Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Barrington Estates
8717 Old Town West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Residences on 56th Street
6800 Brendon Way Ndr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Greenway
5350 East 21st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis
359 N West St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Pulliam Square
152 E New York St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Eclipse
8444 Rothbury Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekNear Eastside
Crooked CreekCastleton

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College