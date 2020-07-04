All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4023 Boulevard Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4023 Boulevard Place
Last updated January 26 2020 at 6:18 PM

4023 Boulevard Place

4023 Boulevard Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4023 Boulevard Place, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Butler - Tarkington

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is located just south of Butler University and is a less than 10-minute drive to campus. It is in the heart of a thriving block of local business - restaurants, bars, salons and shopping. You'll be a part of the scene. The home offers massive space in the kitchen and living rooms. The home features gorgeous original hardwood floors in the living spaces and bedrooms and large windows for beautiful natural light. Check it out!

Application - $50/Adult 18 years and older:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=2188673034

To view the home, use the link below to schedule a self-guided tour using Rently:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1189112?source=marketing

Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.
www.EthosityPM.com

Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2

*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office.*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4023 Boulevard Place have any available units?
4023 Boulevard Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4023 Boulevard Place currently offering any rent specials?
4023 Boulevard Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4023 Boulevard Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4023 Boulevard Place is pet friendly.
Does 4023 Boulevard Place offer parking?
No, 4023 Boulevard Place does not offer parking.
Does 4023 Boulevard Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4023 Boulevard Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4023 Boulevard Place have a pool?
No, 4023 Boulevard Place does not have a pool.
Does 4023 Boulevard Place have accessible units?
No, 4023 Boulevard Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4023 Boulevard Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4023 Boulevard Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4023 Boulevard Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 4023 Boulevard Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summerwood on Towne Line
2520 Summer Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Fisherman's Village Apartments
2975 Coast Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Circa
617 North College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Kingston Square Apartments
7171 Twin Oaks Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Lockerbie Court
459 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Woods of Castleton
8281 Clearvista Parkway
Indianapolis, IN 46256
River Ridge at Keystone Apartments
4825 Cameron Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Avery Point
8525 Laurel Valley Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College