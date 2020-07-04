4023 Boulevard Place

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is located just south of Butler University and is a less than 10-minute drive to campus. It is in the heart of a thriving block of local business - restaurants, bars, salons and shopping. You'll be a part of the scene. The home offers massive space in the kitchen and living rooms. The home features gorgeous original hardwood floors in the living spaces and bedrooms and large windows for beautiful natural light. Check it out!



Application - $50/Adult 18 years and older:

https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=2188673034



To view the home, use the link below to schedule a self-guided tour using Rently:

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1189112?source=marketing



Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.

www.EthosityPM.com



Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2



*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office.*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.