Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious House is available for RENT on the East side of Indianapolis (zip code 46226)!House is 2300 Sq Ft of living space features 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, eat-in kitchen, large formal living room is ready for entertaining etc. Lot with mature trees situated in quiet neighborhood, large fenced backyard. THIS IS A LOT OF HOME FOR THE MONEY!To Rent this home call us today at 317-888-1130 or check the property out at www.IndyLease.com