Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house will have you feeling right at home with a huge kitchen, brand new hard wood flooring, washer dryer connections, and central air conditioning. Get great use out of the detached garage and fenced in backyard for your furry friends. Set up a showing today!



(RLNE2768303)