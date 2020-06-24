All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 40 West 35th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
40 West 35th Street
Last updated April 28 2019 at 5:43 AM

40 West 35th Street

40 West 35th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Northwest - Riverside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

40 West 35th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautifully restored historical building in the up and coming Midtown area offering spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes. Features include Whirlpool Stack Washer and Dryer, Newly Implemented IKEA Kitchen, Fabrique White Linen Floor Tiles in Kitchen. New Windows in every room, Bathroom redone in Grohe shower fixtures, Toto Dual Flush Toilets, Original Refinished Oak Hardwood Floors LED Can Lights, Nest Thermostats. 1 block from new Red Line Transit/close to major bus lines. Just minutes from Interstate, Broadripple, and Downtown. Close to The Children's Museum, Indianapolis Museum of Art, and the new Butler-Tarkington Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 West 35th Street have any available units?
40 West 35th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 40 West 35th Street have?
Some of 40 West 35th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 West 35th Street currently offering any rent specials?
40 West 35th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 West 35th Street pet-friendly?
No, 40 West 35th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 40 West 35th Street offer parking?
Yes, 40 West 35th Street offers parking.
Does 40 West 35th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 40 West 35th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 West 35th Street have a pool?
Yes, 40 West 35th Street has a pool.
Does 40 West 35th Street have accessible units?
No, 40 West 35th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 40 West 35th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 40 West 35th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pinnex
931 Fletcher Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46203
The Jameson
1808 Century Way
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Nine+Eighteen Apartments
918 Fort Wayne Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Overlook at Valley Ridge
6810 Valley Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
A/62 Apartments
6111 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Shore Acres
1105 Westfield Ct W
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Janus Lofts
255 S McCrea St
Indianapolis, IN 46225
Lockerbie Court
459 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College