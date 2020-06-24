40 West 35th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool

Beautifully restored historical building in the up and coming Midtown area offering spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes. Features include Whirlpool Stack Washer and Dryer, Newly Implemented IKEA Kitchen, Fabrique White Linen Floor Tiles in Kitchen. New Windows in every room, Bathroom redone in Grohe shower fixtures, Toto Dual Flush Toilets, Original Refinished Oak Hardwood Floors LED Can Lights, Nest Thermostats. 1 block from new Red Line Transit/close to major bus lines. Just minutes from Interstate, Broadripple, and Downtown. Close to The Children's Museum, Indianapolis Museum of Art, and the new Butler-Tarkington Park.