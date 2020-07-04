3956 Malibu Court

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Check out this beautiful home for rent. A very nice ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac lot with a vacant lot next door. Spacious back yard with a large deck. Fenced in. Home also comes with a storage shed. This home has all new floors throughout including 100% waterproof vinyl plank in the family room, kitchen, dining area, laundry room, hallways and bath. The bedrooms feature brand new carpet throughout. Recently painted and rent ready!! Call or click today to view this lovely home! View the full listing and application information at www.indyflippers.com