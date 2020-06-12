3941 Della Court

Amenities

This large 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home is Move-In Ready. You will love the large open floor plan. There is a lot of space for you and your family to enjoy the 3 large bedrooms. The double sink vanity in the bathroom is a nice feature and here as well you have a large 1 car garage...perfect for this time of the year. The fridge and the range will be placed at the time of rental. Call today to see this wonderful home and make it yours.