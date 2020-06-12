All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3941 Della Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3941 Della Court
Last updated March 14 2020 at 4:00 AM

3941 Della Court

3941 Della Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3941 Della Court, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This large 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home is Move-In Ready. You will love the large open floor plan. There is a lot of space for you and your family to enjoy the 3 large bedrooms. The double sink vanity in the bathroom is a nice feature and here as well you have a large 1 car garage...perfect for this time of the year. The fridge and the range will be placed at the time of rental. Call today to see this wonderful home and make it yours.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3941 Della Court have any available units?
3941 Della Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3941 Della Court have?
Some of 3941 Della Court's amenities include garage, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3941 Della Court currently offering any rent specials?
3941 Della Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3941 Della Court pet-friendly?
No, 3941 Della Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3941 Della Court offer parking?
Yes, 3941 Della Court offers parking.
Does 3941 Della Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3941 Della Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3941 Della Court have a pool?
No, 3941 Della Court does not have a pool.
Does 3941 Della Court have accessible units?
No, 3941 Della Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3941 Della Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3941 Della Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Vue Luxury Apartments
718 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Circle City Apartments
1321 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
TGM Shadeland Station
7135 Thatcher Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Nine+Eighteen Apartments
918 Fort Wayne Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Brookwood Apartments
5301 S Turtle Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Landmark
7653 Woodmore Trce
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Eagle Lake Landing
2054 High Eagle Trl
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St
Indianapolis, IN 46203

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College