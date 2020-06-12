This large 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home is Move-In Ready. You will love the large open floor plan. There is a lot of space for you and your family to enjoy the 3 large bedrooms. The double sink vanity in the bathroom is a nice feature and here as well you have a large 1 car garage...perfect for this time of the year. The fridge and the range will be placed at the time of rental. Call today to see this wonderful home and make it yours.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3941 Della Court have any available units?
3941 Della Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.