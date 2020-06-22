3936 West Mooresville Road, Indianapolis, IN 46221 Mars Hill
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This updated home is located on a very large lot directly across from a school and next to a church. A large detached garage is also located at the rear of the fully fenced property. All applicances are included and has central air conditioning. Call today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3936 W Mooresville Rd. have any available units?
3936 W Mooresville Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.