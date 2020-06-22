All apartments in Indianapolis
3936 W Mooresville Rd.

3936 West Mooresville Road · No Longer Available
Location

3936 West Mooresville Road, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Mars Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This updated home is located on a very large lot directly across from a school and next to a church. A large detached garage is also located at the rear of the fully fenced property. All applicances are included and has central air conditioning. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3936 W Mooresville Rd. have any available units?
3936 W Mooresville Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3936 W Mooresville Rd. have?
Some of 3936 W Mooresville Rd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3936 W Mooresville Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
3936 W Mooresville Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3936 W Mooresville Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 3936 W Mooresville Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3936 W Mooresville Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 3936 W Mooresville Rd. does offer parking.
Does 3936 W Mooresville Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3936 W Mooresville Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3936 W Mooresville Rd. have a pool?
No, 3936 W Mooresville Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 3936 W Mooresville Rd. have accessible units?
No, 3936 W Mooresville Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 3936 W Mooresville Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3936 W Mooresville Rd. has units with dishwashers.
