3936 W Corwyn Rd.

Amenities
Adorable 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home in Eagledale Subdivision! - This adorable 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath ranch home features new paint, flooring and appliances! Eat-In Kitchen, and Walk-in Pantry. A bonus 1 car detached garage! Conveniently located near Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Shopping, Downtown, and access to Interstate. Indianapolis Public Schools.
Pets may be considered with $400 refundable fee and additional $25 per month non-refundable pet fee.
No smoking
Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/
(RLNE4724438)