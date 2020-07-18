All apartments in Indianapolis
3936 W Corwyn Rd.
3936 W Corwyn Rd.

3936 Corwyn Rd · No Longer Available
Location

3936 Corwyn Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Adorable 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home in Eagledale Subdivision! - This adorable 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath ranch home features new paint, flooring and appliances! Eat-In Kitchen, and Walk-in Pantry. A bonus 1 car detached garage! Conveniently located near Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Shopping, Downtown, and access to Interstate. Indianapolis Public Schools.

Pets may be considered with $400 refundable fee and additional $25 per month non-refundable pet fee.

No smoking

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

(RLNE4724438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3936 W Corwyn Rd. have any available units?
3936 W Corwyn Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3936 W Corwyn Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
3936 W Corwyn Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3936 W Corwyn Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3936 W Corwyn Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 3936 W Corwyn Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 3936 W Corwyn Rd. offers parking.
Does 3936 W Corwyn Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3936 W Corwyn Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3936 W Corwyn Rd. have a pool?
No, 3936 W Corwyn Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 3936 W Corwyn Rd. have accessible units?
No, 3936 W Corwyn Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 3936 W Corwyn Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3936 W Corwyn Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3936 W Corwyn Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3936 W Corwyn Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
