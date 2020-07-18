3936 W Corwyn Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Adorable 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home in Eagledale Subdivision! - This adorable 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath ranch home features new paint, flooring and appliances! Eat-In Kitchen, and Walk-in Pantry. A bonus 1 car detached garage! Conveniently located near Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Shopping, Downtown, and access to Interstate. Indianapolis Public Schools.



Pets may be considered with $400 refundable fee and additional $25 per month non-refundable pet fee.



No smoking



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



(RLNE4724438)