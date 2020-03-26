All apartments in Indianapolis
3932 Downes Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 8:32 AM

3932 Downes Drive

3932 Downes Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3932 Downes Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This 3 bedroom home has been well taken care of and is ready for its New Tenants. There is new carpet and laminate in the home and Updated bathrooms and kitchen. There is an Open Floor plan that makes the home feel very large. There is both a Large Front yard and a Large Backyard for fun and entertaining family and friends. The Fence in the front and rear give you the added security for your children. Here you are close to everything you need, just minutes away. Don't miss the opportunities this home offers. The stove and range will be placed at the time of rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3932 Downes Drive have any available units?
3932 Downes Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3932 Downes Drive have?
Some of 3932 Downes Drive's amenities include recently renovated, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3932 Downes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3932 Downes Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3932 Downes Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3932 Downes Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3932 Downes Drive offer parking?
No, 3932 Downes Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3932 Downes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3932 Downes Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3932 Downes Drive have a pool?
No, 3932 Downes Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3932 Downes Drive have accessible units?
No, 3932 Downes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3932 Downes Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3932 Downes Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
