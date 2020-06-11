All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 6 2020 at 9:44 PM

3930 Central Avenue

3930 Central Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3930 Central Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Meridian Kessler

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Looking to be near downtown? Well here is your opportunity. This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is located near Mapleton Fall Creek. You'll enjoy direct access to Butler, IUPUI, Ivy Tech, and the new Red Line bus. It is near so many new restaurants, shops, and new development. The front porch welcomes you in and allows great space to relax. You'll enter the spacious living room with a fireplace and built-in bookshelves! The dining area flows right into the kitchen and will allow for a great flow for your next gathering. The kitchen comes equipped with all kitchen appliances and tons of cabinet and counter space. A shared washer and dryer is located in the basement of the building. The unit comes with a single bay in a shared garage.

Please Note: Tenant must pay all utilities. No pets allowed. Renters insurance required. No smoking allowed on the property.

Application - $50/Adult Applicant:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=2173501466

To view the home, use the Rently.com link below to schedule a self-guided tour.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1148985?source=marketing

Please check our website for info on fees, deposits, the application process and for more about the home, www.ethositypm.com

Call Ethosity Property Management for details - 888.212.3764, option 2

Ethosity cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party sites. Always check our website or call our office for accurate details.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3930 Central Avenue have any available units?
3930 Central Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3930 Central Avenue have?
Some of 3930 Central Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3930 Central Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3930 Central Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3930 Central Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3930 Central Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3930 Central Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3930 Central Avenue offers parking.
Does 3930 Central Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3930 Central Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3930 Central Avenue have a pool?
No, 3930 Central Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3930 Central Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3930 Central Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3930 Central Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3930 Central Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
