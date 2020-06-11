3930 Central Avenue

Amenities

Looking to be near downtown? Well here is your opportunity. This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is located near Mapleton Fall Creek. You'll enjoy direct access to Butler, IUPUI, Ivy Tech, and the new Red Line bus. It is near so many new restaurants, shops, and new development. The front porch welcomes you in and allows great space to relax. You'll enter the spacious living room with a fireplace and built-in bookshelves! The dining area flows right into the kitchen and will allow for a great flow for your next gathering. The kitchen comes equipped with all kitchen appliances and tons of cabinet and counter space. A shared washer and dryer is located in the basement of the building. The unit comes with a single bay in a shared garage.



Please Note: Tenant must pay all utilities. No pets allowed. Renters insurance required. No smoking allowed on the property.



