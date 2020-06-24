All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 6 2020 at 3:55 PM

3922 Rookwood Avenue

3922 Rookwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3922 Rookwood Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Butler - Tarkington

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Walk into a large three-bedroom home located minutes from Broad Ripple, Butler University, downtown Indianapolis, neighborhood parks, and restaurants. This home is equipped with appliances - stove, fridge and dishwasher, has a large living room and family room, half bathroom downstairs for guest and plenty of room in the back yard for summer fun. You'll be able to enjoy summer mornings and evenings on the large front porch. Each room is spacious and includes tons of closet space. Don't miss the opportunity to tour!

Application:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=2192834612

To view this home, use the Rently.com link to schedule a self-guided tour.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1637450?source=marketing

Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.
www.EthosityPM.com

Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2

*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office for details*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3922 Rookwood Avenue have any available units?
3922 Rookwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3922 Rookwood Avenue have?
Some of 3922 Rookwood Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3922 Rookwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3922 Rookwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3922 Rookwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3922 Rookwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3922 Rookwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 3922 Rookwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3922 Rookwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3922 Rookwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3922 Rookwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 3922 Rookwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3922 Rookwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3922 Rookwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3922 Rookwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3922 Rookwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.
