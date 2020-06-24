3922 Rookwood Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Walk into a large three-bedroom home located minutes from Broad Ripple, Butler University, downtown Indianapolis, neighborhood parks, and restaurants. This home is equipped with appliances - stove, fridge and dishwasher, has a large living room and family room, half bathroom downstairs for guest and plenty of room in the back yard for summer fun. You'll be able to enjoy summer mornings and evenings on the large front porch. Each room is spacious and includes tons of closet space. Don't miss the opportunity to tour!



Application:

https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=2192834612



To view this home, use the Rently.com link to schedule a self-guided tour.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1637450?source=marketing



Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.

www.EthosityPM.com



Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2



*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office for details*



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.