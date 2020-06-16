All apartments in Indianapolis
3912 Aurora St

3912 Aurora Street · No Longer Available
Location

3912 Aurora Street, Indianapolis, IN 46227
University Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom 1 bath home in Perry Township - This quaint 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is conviently located just south of Indianapolis. Just minutes from I-65 as well as local shopping areas and major employers this is the perfect single family home. Located in a quiet neighboorhood, you'll feel right at home here! Availble October 1st!

Non-refundable $45 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home.
We require a Credit & Criminal Background Check.
We do NOT accept section 8,evictions or felonies.

Rental Terms: Rent: 850.00
Security Deposit: 850.00 Required Upon Application Approval, in Full, No Exceptions

Additional Deposit and monthly fee required for pets.
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed **prohibit certain breeds

(RLNE5152972)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3912 Aurora St have any available units?
3912 Aurora St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3912 Aurora St currently offering any rent specials?
3912 Aurora St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3912 Aurora St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3912 Aurora St is pet friendly.
Does 3912 Aurora St offer parking?
No, 3912 Aurora St does not offer parking.
Does 3912 Aurora St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3912 Aurora St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3912 Aurora St have a pool?
No, 3912 Aurora St does not have a pool.
Does 3912 Aurora St have accessible units?
No, 3912 Aurora St does not have accessible units.
Does 3912 Aurora St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3912 Aurora St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3912 Aurora St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3912 Aurora St does not have units with air conditioning.
