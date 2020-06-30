3910 Grant Avenue

Amenities

3 bedroom, 1.5 bath brick ranch in Indianapolis has 2,000 sq ft of total living space (including the finished basement), a spacious living room with fireplace, separate dining area, beautiful laminate wood floors, new carpet, and a great backyard with mature trees! Dogs and cats will be considered with an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $30/month (per pet). No smoking.



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.