All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3910 Grant Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3910 Grant Avenue
Last updated January 15 2020 at 8:27 PM

3910 Grant Avenue

3910 North Grant Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3910 North Grant Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Forest Manor

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom, 1.5 bath brick ranch in Indianapolis has 2,000 sq ft of total living space (including the finished basement), a spacious living room with fireplace, separate dining area, beautiful laminate wood floors, new carpet, and a great backyard with mature trees! Dogs and cats will be considered with an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $30/month (per pet). No smoking.

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3910 Grant Avenue have any available units?
3910 Grant Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3910 Grant Avenue have?
Some of 3910 Grant Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3910 Grant Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3910 Grant Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3910 Grant Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3910 Grant Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3910 Grant Avenue offer parking?
No, 3910 Grant Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3910 Grant Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3910 Grant Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3910 Grant Avenue have a pool?
No, 3910 Grant Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3910 Grant Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3910 Grant Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3910 Grant Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3910 Grant Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Find a Sublet
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pangea Riverside
2638 Cold Spring Manor Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
The Wylde
6612 Eagle Pointe Dr N
Indianapolis, IN 46254
The Aura Apartment Homes
3035 W 39th St
Indianapolis, IN 46228
Amber Woods
10202 John Jay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46235
Pangea Hills
5500 Pleasant Hill Cir
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Shore Acres
1105 Westfield Ct W
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Aspen Pointe
5838 W Mooresville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221
Avery Point
8525 Laurel Valley Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College