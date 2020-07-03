All apartments in Indianapolis
3905 North Tacoma Avenue
3905 North Tacoma Avenue

3905 North Tacoma Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3905 North Tacoma Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Meadows

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath home located in a quiet neighborhood close to downtown Indy, the Indiana State Fairgrounds, and several restaurants.

$650/month, $650/security deposit

Tenant is responsible for all utilities associated with the home.

We accepts pets with approval and deposit! No breed restrictions!
$300 REFUNDABLE pet deposit for one pet, $500 REFUNDABLE pet deposit for two pets.

$30 application fee per adult.

For a complete list of the homes we have available, feel free to take a look at our website at kpmshomes.managebuilding.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3905 North Tacoma Avenue have any available units?
3905 North Tacoma Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3905 North Tacoma Avenue have?
Some of 3905 North Tacoma Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3905 North Tacoma Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3905 North Tacoma Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3905 North Tacoma Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3905 North Tacoma Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3905 North Tacoma Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3905 North Tacoma Avenue offers parking.
Does 3905 North Tacoma Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3905 North Tacoma Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3905 North Tacoma Avenue have a pool?
No, 3905 North Tacoma Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3905 North Tacoma Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3905 North Tacoma Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3905 North Tacoma Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3905 North Tacoma Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

