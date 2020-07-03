3905 North Tacoma Avenue

Amenities
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath home located in a quiet neighborhood close to downtown Indy, the Indiana State Fairgrounds, and several restaurants.
$650/month, $650/security deposit
Tenant is responsible for all utilities associated with the home.
We accepts pets with approval and deposit! No breed restrictions!
$300 REFUNDABLE pet deposit for one pet, $500 REFUNDABLE pet deposit for two pets.
$30 application fee per adult.
For a complete list of the homes we have available, feel free to take a look at our website at kpmshomes.managebuilding.com