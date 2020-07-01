All apartments in Indianapolis
39 East 32nd Street

39 East 32nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

39 East 32nd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Mapleton - Fall Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

This upstairs unit is in a great location off of 32nd & Meridian with easy access to IUPUI, Ivy Tech, the Indianapolis Red Line, Children's Museum, Downtown and Broad Ripple! Beautiful 1BR apartment features incredible woodwork, high ceilings, kitchen with all appliances! Unit also comes with nice sunroom, a washer/dryer, central air and a private balcony. Pets Negotiable! Available Now! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 East 32nd Street have any available units?
39 East 32nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 39 East 32nd Street have?
Some of 39 East 32nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 East 32nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
39 East 32nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 East 32nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 39 East 32nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 39 East 32nd Street offer parking?
No, 39 East 32nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 39 East 32nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 39 East 32nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 East 32nd Street have a pool?
No, 39 East 32nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 39 East 32nd Street have accessible units?
No, 39 East 32nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 39 East 32nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 39 East 32nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.

