39 East 32nd Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

** UNIT PENDING **



This upstairs unit is in a great location off of 32nd & Meridian with easy access to IUPUI, Ivy Tech, the Indianapolis Red Line, Children's Museum, Downtown and Broad Ripple! Beautiful 1BR apartment features incredible woodwork, high ceilings, kitchen with all appliances! Unit also comes with nice sunroom, a washer/dryer, central air and a private balcony. Pets Negotiable! Available Now! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



Contact us to schedule a showing.