Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed garage pet friendly dogs allowed

Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment in popular Meridian Park, providing easy access to Downtown, Broad Ripple, Redline, Childrens Museum and more. Property features incredible woodwork, high ceilings, gas fireplace, hardwood floors, beautiful tile and a spacious kitchen with all appliances. Apartment also comes with a washer/dryer, central air and a 1-car detached garage. Cats Only! Move-in Ready!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.