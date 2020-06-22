3841 North Park Avenue

Amenities

Freshly renovated duplex located in Meridian-Kessler Zone 2. Close to everything, including an upcoming Red Line stop at 38th and Park Ave, less than a block away! Hardwoods on the first floor, carpet on the second floor. All three bedrooms have TV drops (cable hookup + power). Kitchen features granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, new SS appliances. Washer and dryer located in unit. Fenced backyard; off-street parking, Ring wireless video doorbell installed. Owners live in the neighborhood and are very responsive. Option for a 6 or 12 month lease, depending on tenant preference.