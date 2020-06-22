All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3841 North Park Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3841 North Park Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3841 North Park Avenue

3841 North Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Meridian Kessler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3841 North Park Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Meridian Kessler

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Freshly renovated duplex located in Meridian-Kessler Zone 2. Close to everything, including an upcoming Red Line stop at 38th and Park Ave, less than a block away! Hardwoods on the first floor, carpet on the second floor. All three bedrooms have TV drops (cable hookup + power). Kitchen features granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, new SS appliances. Washer and dryer located in unit. Fenced backyard; off-street parking, Ring wireless video doorbell installed. Owners live in the neighborhood and are very responsive. Option for a 6 or 12 month lease, depending on tenant preference.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3841 North Park Avenue have any available units?
3841 North Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3841 North Park Avenue have?
Some of 3841 North Park Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3841 North Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3841 North Park Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3841 North Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3841 North Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3841 North Park Avenue offer parking?
No, 3841 North Park Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3841 North Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3841 North Park Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3841 North Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 3841 North Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3841 North Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3841 North Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3841 North Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3841 North Park Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

333 Penn
333 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Carriage House East
10174 Tinton Court
Indianapolis, IN 46235
Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Fountainhead Apartments
8101 Laguna Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Indiana Flats and Townhomes
735 W 11th St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Glen Ridge Manor
4737 E 19th St
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Wyckford Commons
7777 Wyckford Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Ashford Meridian Hills
2085 Waterford Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46260

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College